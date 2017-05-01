Best Holiday Platters for Thanksgiving

F&W’s Style Editor, Suzie Myers, offers her top three tips for picking out and enjoying holiday platters: Invest in a standout piece or two that can be used for parties throughout the rest of the year. Key shapes: Oval platters are the classic shape for serving that showstopping roast turkey, but round platters are slightly more versatile and can be used for serving courses from appetizers to dessert and anything in between. Store your new platters in an accessible place—not the back of an unreachable cupboard!

1

Carnival Squash Oval Platter

This handmade platter from Laura Zindel has a wonderful autumnal feel to it. It’s perfect for any roasted winter squash side dish. $175, laurazindel.com

2

Floral Oval Platter

This chic serving platter designed by Marchesa for Lenox would complement any set of black or white dinnerware. $214, crystalclassics.com

3 Courtesy of AllModern.com

Taika Oval Platter

A fabulously festive pattern on this Iittala piece makes it tempting to hang the platter on the wall when it’s not in use. $125, allmodern.com

4 Courtesy of Michael C. Fina

Sol y Sombra Rectangular Platter

The graphic black and white lines on this Vista Alegre platter make it a unique piece. $195, michaelcfina.com

5

Gardner Street Platinum Oval Platter

kate spade new york's elegant piece would be just right for serving carved meats or an array of side dishes. $210; macys.com

6

Wunderkammer Oval Platter

Here’s a stunning piece from Sieger by Fürstenberg that is perfect for serving a whole roasted fish or any seafood dish. $223, artedona.com

7

Ravissement Oval Platter

Show off a holiday ham or standing rib roast to perfection on a beautiful platter from Philippe Deshoulieres. $270, biacordonbleu.bridgecatalog.com

8

Convivio Round Platter

This classic piece from Match Pewter is perfect for passing hors d’oeuvres or serving a Thanksgiving pie or tart. $415, tabulatua.com

9

Charger Platter

You can arrange everything from cheeses to cookies on this piece, which is handmade in gorgeous patterns by Terrafirma Ceramics. We particularly like the Braid and Honeycomb styles. $95, thepicketfence.com

10 Courtesy of Simona's

Fiji Oval Platter

The tropical plants on this Vista Alegre platter lends an unexpected touch and makes it a natural for presenting a beautiful fall salad. $150, simonashome.com

