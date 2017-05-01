Best Holiday Platters for Thanksgiving

F&W’s Style Editor, Suzie Myers, offers her top three tips for picking out and enjoying holiday platters: Invest in a standout piece or two that can be used for parties throughout the rest of the year. Key shapes: Oval platters are the classic shape for serving that showstopping roast turkey, but round platters are slightly more versatile and can be used for serving courses from appetizers to dessert and anything in between. Store your new platters in an accessible place—not the back of an unreachable cupboard!