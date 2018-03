This powdery concoction of cacao and spices—including turmeric, black pepper and cayenne—supposedly activates a happiness-inducing neurotransmitter called anandamide. You can blend the raw cacao-based powder with water and serve it on its own, or you can mix it with coffee or cream for a more indulgent treat. That way, even if you don't reach the promised state of bliss, you can give your morning cup of caffeine an invigorating kick. $25, bladesnaturalbeauty.com.