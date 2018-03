Tallulah’s is Linda Derschang’s latest venture. Nestled on the newly renovated strip of 19th Avenue East along with other new restaurants and shops, this more grown-up area of Stevens sure has a cozy neighborhood feel. Close to one of the most beautiful parks of Seattle, Volunteer Park, Tallulah’s has a European and mid-century sophistication in contrast to the other Derschang restaurants. The food is also vegetable- and season-driven, with many gluten-free menu items. Unfortunately, Tallulah’s is open for brunch only on Saturdays and Sundays, but it’s worth waiting all week for their freshly pressed green juices and grain bowls. I have a hard time picking from all the menu possibilities when I have brunch at Tallulah’s. The red quinoa, salmon, egg and avocado bowl, beet salad and the fruit and yogurt bowl feel hearty and healthy, but sometimes one must go for an omelet stuffed with ham, onions and cheese and a nice side of roasted potatoes.