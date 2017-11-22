Gift Ideas Under $100

If there's one thing anybody can appreciate as a holiday gift, it's a good meal. Short of cooking one yourself, the gift of stylish drinkware, fresh caviar, or a glistening new knife can make a cook's day as they whip something up for themselves or a festive get-together. Here are some food-centric gift ideas that will add a little taste, tech, or tinsel to any kitchen.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 13 Courtesy of UrbanLeaf

Wine Bottle Garden

After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Urban Leaf is offering a unique way to reuse wine bottles: by turning them into an herb garden. (Maybe include a bottle of wine so whoever you give it to can get started right away!).

Urban Leaf Individual Kit With Seeds, $22 at GetUrbanLeaf.com

Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Echo

From verbally writing shopping lists to ordering groceries to reading aloud recipes to simply playing tunes while you’re baking up batches of goodies, the Amazon Echo is fast becoming a cook’s best friend and learning new tricks all the time.

Amazon Echo , $100 at Amazon

3 of 13 Courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee Welcome Kit

The coffee lover in your life will appreciate Blue Bottle’s quality beans and grounds and the chain’s specifically designed pour over system to make every morning a little brighter.

Blue Bottle Coffee Welcome Kit, $100 at Blue Bottle Coffee

Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy of Misen

Misen Chef’s Knife

Another crowdfunded success story, Misen’s knives are clean-looking, comfortable, and sharp. For the first time, a set of three is also available.

Misen Chef’s Knife, $60 at Misen

Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy of Misen

Misen Skillet

The sleek kitchen brand has also debuted a line of cookware, including a five-ply, stainless steel skillet that would come in handy for any home chef.

Misen Skillet, $65-$75 at Misen

Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

Mugs

These hand-dipped mugs look earthy, yet stylish with their metallic handles. Reactive glazing ensures each one is, indeed, unique.

Dipped Reactive Glaze Mugs With Gold Handles (Set of 4), $24 at Cost Plus World Market

Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy of Great Useful Stuff

Kitchen Caddy

This tote makes for an easy way to carry the bar items from the kitchen to the dining room, or acts as an organizer so people know just where to put their corks and bottle caps during the party.

Bamboo Kitchen Entertaining Caddy, $40 at Great Useful Stuff

Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy of Great Useful Stuff

Apron with Cell Phone Pocket

For the cook who has to Instagram everything, this apron keeps all of your gadgets, including your cell phone, handy.

Techie Apron with Faux Leather Detailing and Cell Phone Pocket, $25 at Great Useful Stuff

Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

Tiered Lunch Boxes

A useful tote for lunches, picnics, or bringing snacks to a party, try filling these Tiffin boxes with some holiday treats of your own before wrapping them up.

Copper Tapered Three-Tier Tiffin  Lunch Boxes (set of two), $40 at Cost Plus World Market

Advertisement
10 of 13 © Ngoc Minh Ngo

Caviar

Good things are meant to be shared, like this white sturgeon caviar from Northern California.

30-Gram Gift Set, $100 at Roe Caviar

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
11 of 13

Jamón Iberico

The famous jamón ibérico from Cinco Jotas now comes in a handy pre-sliced pack.

Cinco Jotas Sliced 100% Ibérico de Bellota Shoulder (3 ounces), $40 at Tienda

Advertisement
12 of 13 © Michael Turek

Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Flexible Knife Block

Filled with fine plastic sticks, Bodum's Bistro block holds knives of any size or shape.

Bodum Bistro Knife Block, $39 at Amazon

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up