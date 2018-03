It’s a testament to April Bloomfield’s wide reach that she can put out two very different types of fries at two of her most beloved New York restaurants, and both of them are showstoppers. Unlike the pile of thin shoestrings downtown at the Spotted Pig, the fries at the Breslin (inside the Ace Hotel) are thicker, and thrice-cooked—first boiled, then fried over low heat, then fried at a higher heat—to give them the creamiest of innards and the deepest gold, crispiest skin. Be sure to ask for a side of cumin mayonnaise to dip them in.