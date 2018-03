Founded in 2007, Tom and Susan Higgins's boutique winery has ascended to the top of Finger Lakes producers in short order. Visitors to the tasting room—open weekends or by appointment—on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake are drawn by the opportunity to taste the small lot Pinot Noirs and Rieslings that put the place on the map (consult the website to see what's being poured). heartandhandswine.com