To find out where to eat in Dubai, Food & Wine asked food photographer and Instagram star Sukaina Rajbali (@sukainarajabali) to tour the Dubai food scene and share her insider picks. For those who haven't visited Dubai, it might be surprising to realize that the UAE city excels in everything from Moroccan lamb and buttermilk-fried chicken, to layer cakes, coffee and organic ice cream. But in addition to cultivating an over-the-top and cosmopolitan reputation, Dubai has attracted a range of diverse foodies who've opened restaurants ranging from Paris cafés to gastropubs to Indian food trucks. You can't even escape avocado toast! Click through the slideshow to browse the best Dubai restaurants and start planning a trip to Dubai. Captions by Sukaina Rajbali.

Almaz by Momo

Entering this North African restaurant is like being transported to a trendy Marrakesh riad, a stylish Morrocan house—except for the view of the beach. The lamb tagine is a classic, but this is also a beautiful setting for breakfast. Try the merguez baked with tomatoes, eggs and onions as well as the Berber pancakes. momoresto.com

Brew Café

As the name suggests, this place brews good coffee. Blink and you could miss this tiny spot in Jumeirah, but if you know your lungo from a ristretto, this is the place to drink it. instagram.com/brewcafeuae

Tom & Serg

Pair an Aussie with a Spaniard and Tom & Serg is born. They know their coffee and aren’t shy to tell you that. Warehouse-style interiors, cool staff and no-fuss food. Having a tattoo is a prerequisite to getting a job here. tomandserg.com

Cocoa Room

Serving eggs benedict in every flavor combination you could ever imagine, Cocoa Room breakfasts are fit for a queen—or a sheikha, in this case. It’s where the locals like to be seen. The region has an affinity for lotus, and Cocoa Room does a mean lotus pancake stack. cocoaroom.co

Roseleaf Café

If you want a break from the hustle and bustle of Dubai, take refuge in Roseleaf Café’s greenhouse-style eatery and coffee shop—a real oasis. Then pop out to the Garden Centre and indulge your green thumb. facebook.com/TheRoseleafCafe

Comptoir

Avocado crostini with alfalfa sprouts, seaweed pesto, buckwheat pancakes. Notice the trend here? Comptoir 102 focuses on a healthy lifestyle and sustainable food. Even their drinks are in vogue—activated-charcoal lemonade, anyone? comptoir102.com

Falafel Farm

As the name suggests, this farm grows falafel—and boy, do they do it well. Scotch falafel eggs, spicy falafels, classic, halloumi falafel: You name it, they have it. Bonus topping: Sriracha tahini. Plus, they even pickle their own vegetables. falafelfarm.com

Sum of Us

These guys have their own coffee roastery and hold regular demos and cupping sessions. Otherwise, it's great for light meals. Plus, they brought ”hotcakes" to Dubai! Their gluten-free coconut version with edible flowers is fantastic. thesumofusdubai.com

Moti Roti

When the weather cools off, everyone heads out to Market OTB in Burj Park. Food trucks like Moti Roti nestle at the base of the towering Burj Khalifa and serve comfort food using recipes straight from the owner’s mom. motiroti.me

Coya

Peruvian food is currently on trend and by default, so is Coya. The chefs use traditional Peruvian ingredients like cacao, corn and quinoa, then take them up them a notch. One highlight is the ceviche bar, with one of the most popular orders being red snapper with truffle, ponzu and chives. coyarestaurant.com/dubai

Bistro des Arts

This rustic bistro has a true Parisian flair—it even offers excellent people-watching on the Dubai promenade. They do a weekly raclette night for the cheese lover in you. bistrodesarts.ae

Stomping Grounds

Just what the doctor ordered: another specialty coffee shop. A new kid on the block, they’ve been selling and roasting their beans to competitors for a while. It’s about time they opened up their own place. stompinggrounds.ae

Jam Bar Co

This unique retro doughnut shop makes exceptional old-school treats, ice cream sundaes and shakes to suit every mood. You will become like a child in a sweet shop. jambar.co

Bu Qtair

Bu Qtair had humble beginnings as a shack at the foot of the one of the world’s most expensive hotel, The Burj. Even though it has now upgraded to a simple cafeteria, the food has stayed true to its origin: cheap, fuss-free and flavorful. Serving traditional Malabari-style fish, the best time to go is around 6 p.m. when fresh fish is caught and brought in. Tel: 055 705 2130

Fümé

The focus here is comfort food, from shakshuka and mezze to cheesy scrambled eggs and sweet and spicy pan-roasted chicken. fume-eatery.com

The Cake Bar

If you’re looking for a showstopper cake, The Cake Bar should be your go-to. Layers of airy meringue, fruits, cream and jams, the Sherazad Show Off cake is everything. thecakebar.ae

Pots Pans and Boards

Helmed by chef Tom Aikens, this quirky eatery has an enviable location looking out onto The Jumeirah Beach. You will feel like you’re sitting in a rustic kitchen eating typical gastropub fare. The malt-glazed short rib with crisp onions and celeriac truffle can’t be missed. instagram.com/potspansandboards

Pi Dubai

You may be forgiven for thinking you’re eating at a local Italian backyard garden. Plus, anywhere that makes their own gnocchi instead of croutons in their kale Caesar salad has my vote. The truffle pizza is a must have. pi-dubai.com

Slider Station

The Dangerous Slider, a communal fave, is aptly named: beet-red brioche bun, thick slice of buttermilk fried chicken, jack, jalapeño, lettuce and chimichurri aioli dressing. sliderstation.com

Dri Dri

In case you needed an excuse for eating ice cream, Dri Dri is organic and can fulfill your servings of fruit. Kiwi sorbet, anyone? The pastel shaded interiors are a sweet touch, no pun intended. dridrigelato.com/en-gb

Salt

If you can find this food trailer (via social media), you will be greeted by a 30-minute queue in the sweltering heat on the beach. Guaranteed to be packed, they only do burgers and fries, and they do them well. Their Lotus Shake has a celebrity status among the local Emiratis. It's named after its starring mix-in, a brand of Belgian Speculoos biscuits. instagram.com/findsalt/

