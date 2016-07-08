Best Doughnut Shops on Instagram

For F&W’s first-ever #Doughnut Week, we turned the spotlight towards our favorite doughnut shops on Instagram.

Do-Rite Donuts, Chicago

#Chicago’s @doritedonuts + their Valrhona chocolate-glazed #cake beauties — shot by @AnjaliPinto. Best comment: “Choco heaven!”

Do-Rite Donuts, Chicago

Impressive Buttermilk Old Fashioned @doritedonuts @AnjaliPinto. #nofilter

Dun-Well Doughnuts, Brooklyn

Here, @dunwelldoughnuts in Brooklyn blurs the lines between doughnuts & pie with its “grandma’s apple pie” flavor.

Doughnut Plant, New York

How about a crème brûlée #doughnut from NYC’s @doughnutplant? The #beautiful creation has a caramelized exterior and lush vanilla custard filling. Best comment: “Totally just had a #foodgasm”

Doughnut Plant, New York

Credit @doughnutplant for inventing the jelly-filled square. Oh yes, this one has a vanilla-bean glaze and BLACKBERRY filling.

Mighty-O Donuts, Seattle

These organic #chocolate offerings come from @mightyodonuts in #Seattle.

Glazed & Infused, Chicago

With possibly the best #doughnut shop name ever, @glazedandinfused in Chicago tops its Bar Snack doughnut with caramel glaze, pretzels, M&M’s, peanuts and potato chips...happy hour pairing? Best comment: “The PMS gods have spoken!”

Doughnut Vault, Chicago

Coconut old-fashioned anyone? Chicago’s @doughnutvault sells from morning until they run out.

Gourdough’s Public House, Austin

Everything is served with a #doughnut @gourdoughspublichouse, where the salads come with garlic doughnuts! Dessert Donuts are less controversial, with toppings like strawberries, nutella and pecan pie filling. Best comment: “dream or reality?”

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee, Costa Mesa, CA

#Beautiful @sidecardoughnuts — The shop sells #pbj doughnuts, huckleberry doughnuts and BAM a maple bacon flavor.

