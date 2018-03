The Granary has barbecue at lunch and composed plates at dinnertime. People gloss over the Texas toast on the menu. They think, Toast and butter? Why would I pay for that? Well, they should. Tim Rattray fries thick slices of toast in beef tallow at a low temperature, so they soak up those flavors. He serves it with “barbecue butter”: drippings from the smoker whipped into butter. I couldn’t believe how much was going on in that little scoop. —Daniel Vaughn

602 Ave. A; thegranarysa.com.