Best Design Shops

The Commons, Charleston

The focus is on American-made goods, especially from the South, like handblown glassware from StarWorks in Star, North Carolina. From $62; the-commons.us

Formerly Yes, Los Angeles

Spending time on a sailboat helped the owners perfect their pared-down aesthetic. The stacking oak trays here are from Japan. From $16, formerlyyes.com

Kettle & Brine, Austin

In this gallery-like space, copper pans from Mauviel in France mix with Texan ceramics and knives. kettleandbrine.com.

Métier Cook's Supply, Austin

Métier sells new and vintage finds and also restores cast-iron pans and sharpens knives. The owners, who operate the small restaurant next  door, host workshops here on everything from cocktails to  pie making. metieraustin.com.

Meta44, Millerton, NY

This shop sells modern furniture designed by co-owner John Allee and organic-shaped ceramics from DBO Home and Bay Area artists. meta44.com.

Montrose, Houston

This store’s relaxed, minimalist style is clear in its selection of clothes, art and monochromatic housewares. montroseshop.com.

Marine Area 7, Seattle

Food photographer Jim Henkens has amassed an impressive collection of props. Now he’s selling many of those vintage pieces along with new ones. marinearea7.com.

