“After college my brother and I weren’t sure what we wanted to do and there were no jobs,” says co-owner Stephanie Diaz. “We said, ‘We know Mom can bake, and let’s go out on a limb.’” The family-owned bakery has become one of the city’s most popular cupcake spots, offering eight to 10 flavors a day and over 200 flavors since it opened three years ago. “We’re constantly working on flavors,” she says. The newest is the Curious George (chocolate banana cake filled with salted caramel and topped with caramel buttercream and crushed banana chips), but the most popular is the Sunday special: Maple Bacon (maple-and-applewood-bacon cake topped with maple buttercream, a piece of bacon and sea salt). The shop plans to open a second location in the next six months “so customers don’t have to drive an hour to us—which they currently do,” says Diaz. sweetnessbakeshop.net