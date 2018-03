Crystal Cruises' Connoisseur Beer Program features all kinds of intriguing brews. Crystal’s beverage guru, Toni Neumeister, names a few favorites:

Priciest: Samuel Adams Utopias. "They make only a limited number of bottles a year, and the wholesale cost is over $100. It’s very high in alcohol and intensely flavored."

Most Refreshing: La Trappe Blond. "This Belgian-style blonde ale is actually made in Holland, and it’s clear, sparkling and refreshing."

Strongest: Rochefort Trappistes 10. "This dark, complex Belgian beer clocks in at 11.3 percent alcohol—that’s closer to a wine than a beer."

Rarest: Samichlaus Bier. "Made once every December in Austria and aged for 10 months before bottling, this beer resembles a chocolaty port."

