Damye Hahn runs this family restaurant (her great-grandfather opened it in 1886) with her mom, Nancy Faidley. Nancy started making Faidley’s now-famous crab cakes and, at 79, she’s still making them today. The recipe is as consistent (and as secret) as it was back then, and it starts with jumbo lump crabmeat. The cakes are served naked, with just lettuce, tomato, balsamic and crackers. Don’t ask for sauce, though—Damye’s dad won’t mind turning you down. faidleyscrabcakes.com