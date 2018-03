Cake: Surly Cake

Salty Tart, in the Twin Cities's Midtown Global Market, is well known for a number of goodies: “crack-a-roons,” brioche rolls filled with vanilla bean pastry cream and cheddar-jalapeño bread. But when it comes to cakes, chef Michelle Gayer has it down, too. Her popular Surly Cake has a secret ingredient: Furious IPA by local brewery Surly. Surly Cake is Gayer’s personal favorite for its deep, rich chocolate flavor brightened by the beer’s grapefruit and thyme notes without leaving behind the taste of the alcohol. "Surly had a little bit of a crazy cult following here,” she says, and this recipe “gets men into cake!” Three layers of dense cake are separated by a filling of whipped crème fraîche sweetened with honey and frosted with a rich fudge before being garnished with dried meringue. Gayer isn’t lying when she says it’s a fave—she makes Surly Cake for all her kids’ birthdays and dinner parties. And it’s sold in a cupcake form as well. saltytart.com