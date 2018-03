1996 F&W BNC Michael Schlow opened this Back Bay restaurant in 2011, inspired by his travels to Spain, Mexico and South America. For his turkey and black bean chili, he starts by sautéing the base ingredients in incredibly rich bone marrow instead of oil, adding sweetness and minerality as well as depth. He braises the turkey thighs in vegetable stock enriched with achiote paste, tossing in fresh green jalapeños for spice. The chili is served with imaginative toppings such as tangy Manchego cheese, fresh lime juice and micro cilantro, with a crispy tostada on the side. ticoboston.com