Hot chicken is a blood sport in Tennessee, where chile-heads with death wishes line up at Prince’s on the outskirts of East Nashville to see God in a few bites of cayenne-rubbed poultry. With its two central locations and inviting picnic tables,Hattie B’s may not have the same journey-to-mecca appeal. But the place certainly brings the pain with its hot chicken, available in five degrees of heat. On Sundays you can order your choice of bird on a waffle, sweetened with Log Cabin maple syrup or a bit of clover honey. Executive chef John Lasater says he splits the difference between his grandmother’s waffle recipe and one Thomas Keller popularized, folding a fluffy meringue into the batter to keep it all airy and light.