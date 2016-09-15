Best Cheese Dips

It’s pretty hard to improve on cheese—unless you’re dipping all kinds of carby and crunchy things into a bowl of gooey melted cheese that’s been amped up with mix-ins and toppings. Maybe that’s why cheese dip shows up in cuisines worldwide. In Mexico, you’ll find a big, broiled pot of Queso Fundido (also called queso flameado) served as an appetizer at parties. This dish has literal flair: a sauce made from spiced ground chorizo is covered with melted cheese and then flambéed. You can make this dish at home by following our recipe from chef Rick Bayless, who flavors his dip with tomatoes, chiles, onion, and then ignites it with tequila.   You can’t travel far in the American Southwest without seeing chile con queso. "In Texas, whether you're at a restaurant or a house party or a church youth group meeting, there are always people gathered around a nice, big bowl of queso—almost like they're gathered around a fire,” says Lisa Fain of New York City restaurant El Original. Recipes for this melted Tex-Mex dish appear as early 1949 and became so quintessential that in 1976, Lady Bird Johnson contributed a recipe for chile con queso to the community cookbook of the San Antonio Symphony League. While this dip can be as simple as combining a can of Rotel tomatoes and a block of Velveeta, our collection includes modern twists like Chef Courtney McBroom’s Three Queso dip made from American cheese, Manchego and sharp cheddar. Related: Party Dips The classic European cheese dip is fondue. The Swiss have been making fondue since the 1800s, when it was a peasant dish meant to turn aged cheese and bread into a delicious meal. Cheese is combined with liquor (try white wine or Kirsch) and melted into a smooth, creamy dip for cubed bread, crunchy crudité, or even sliced charcuterie. Our collection includes recipes for both classic fondue and delicious variations, like Aged Gouda Fondue with Caraway Croutons. Cheese dip doesn’t have to be melted. Take pimento cheese, a Southern staple made from a blend of cheddar, mayonnaise, and chopped peppers. Pimento is super easy to make at home. We’ve included a modern version that gets a tangy twist from goat cheese as well as a classic from chef Carla Hall, who serves her dip with homemade Salt-and-Pepper Butter Crackers. Dip into our collection to see more party-ready recipes from spicy, gooey Corn Queso Fundido to a pretty Pepper-Glazed Goat Cheese Gratin. —Carrie Mullins

1 of 17

El Original Queso

"In Texas, whether you're at a restaurant or a house party or a church youth group meeting, there are always people gathered around a nice, big bowl of queso—almost like they're gathered around a fire."—Lisa Fain of New York City restaurant El Original. This version is from the restaurant's chef, Morgan Robinson.

2 of 17

Blue-Cheese-and-Walnut Dip with Waldorf Crudités

With walnuts, mayonnaise, apples and grapes, this recipe is a riff on classic Waldorf salad.

3 of 17

Classic Cheese Fondue

Chef Ryan Hardy makes his luxurious fondue with two kinds of Swiss cheese (Emmentaler and Gruyère) and two kinds of spirits (white wine and Kirsch), all traditional ingredients. Some of the dipping items are also classic, like cubes of crusty bread and pickles, but some are unconventional, like slices of Hardy's salami and other hearty house-cured charcuterie, which are all wonderful with the winey fondue.

4 of 17

Corn Queso Fundido

F&W's Justin Chapple uses frozen sweet corn from Gill's Farm in Hurley, New York, to create this cheesy, slightly spicy dip.

5 of 17

Three-Cheese Fondue with Pickles

To make her fondue especially rich and creamy, Ali Larter adds Brie to a mix of Swiss cheeses. She serves the fondue with bread as well as more original accompaniments like fennel wedges and tangy cornichons.

6 of 17

Katie's Pimento Goat Cheese

"My grandpa always used to make pimento cheese for me with sharp cheddar, or even Velveeta," says Katie Lee about the sweet pepper–studded spread, a Southern classic that's also a great dip. "I wanted to make it more grown-up." Katie's goat-cheese version is light and silky.

7 of 17

Ratatouille-and-Goat Cheese Dip

Ratatouille becomes a warm, creamy dip when it’s baked over a layer of fresh goat cheese.

8 of 17

Bayless's Queso Fundido al Tequila

Chef Rick Bayless is renowned for cookbooks featuring elaborate Mexican recipes. With Mexican Everyday, he's finally published a cookbook for fast weeknight cooking. This simple, 20-minute dip of melted cheese flavored with tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila is just the thing to satisfy a sudden craving for something warm, salty and gooey.

9 of 17

Goat Cheese-Edamame Dip with Spiced Pepitas

Canned chipotles in adobo sauce, sold at Latin markets and many supermarkets, give this clever, creamy dip an enticing heat and smokiness. The spiced pepitas (roasted and salted pumpkin seeds) scattered over the dip are addictive and great as a snack on their own.

10 of 17

Classic Swiss Cheese Fondue

Steamed red-skinned potato chunks, grilled or toasted Tuscan bread cubes and pear slices are all great for dipping in the melted cheese. Be sure to stir the fondue as you dip.

11 of 17

Three-Queso Dip

Chef Courtney McBroom uses American cheese, Manchego and sharp cheddar to create the ultimate Tex-Mex dip.

12 of 17

Aged Gouda Fondue with Caraway Croutons

"My friend Natalie's mother, who lives in Amsterdam, brings me aged Gouda each year," chef Barbara Lynch says. "I wanted to serve it as a fondue instead of on its own as an hors d'oeuvre." For those without an overseas cheese connection, Lynch suggests buying an eight-month-aged Gouda—"Nothing too smoky; just a beautiful, salty Gouda."

13 of 17

Walnut Pesto and Goat Cheese Dip

Try mixing walnut peso with goat cheese for a delicious and easy cheese dip.

14 of 17

Whiskey-Cheese Fondue

Matt Lewis is enamored of fondue—in fact, he had a special pot made for dessert fondues at his former Manhattan shop, Chocolate Bar. His terrific cheddar-Jack cheese fondue includes whiskey, which adds a great kick.

15 of 17

Pimento Cheese with Salt-and-Pepper Butter Crackers

TV chef Carla Hall makes her own crunchy crackers to serve with her cheese spread, a riff on a Southern classic.

16 of 17

Gouda, Pancetta and Onion Fondue with Pretzels

Leyden, a Dutch cheese flecked with cumin seeds, inspired Laura Werlin to create this cumin-spiced Gouda fondue. Serve it with soft, warm pretzels or pickled vegetables for dipping.

17 of 17

Pepper-Glazed Goat Cheese Gratin

This warm, sweet-spicy goat cheese dip is an easy alternative to a cheese plate.

