The all-you-can-eat buffet scene here is the stuff of legend—if you never craved shrimp cocktail, dumplings, tacos and tiramisu in one sitting, you may rush to consume it all at once here. Vegas takes a similarly over-the-top approach to brunch. The Sterling Brunch at Bally's features piles of luxury items like roasted crab legs, oysters and caviar plus unlimited pours of Champagne. Currently, the hottest options on the Strip are at the new Cosmopolitan where Wicked Spoon features a spread of miniaturized brunch favorites like eggs benedict, individual huevos rancheros and pastrami hash served in little saucepans. The hotel also recently launched a poolside Bubbles & Brunch with adult desserts like rum-and-coke whoopie pies and lots of Champagne.