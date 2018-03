Best Breakfast Sandwiches in the U.S.

At Root & Bone in Alphabet City, James Beard–nominated (and Top Chef 11 stars) Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are stepping up the game of traditional rural American food with this colossal sandwich. First, there’s the chicken, brined in sweet tea and coated with crispy flakes that perfectly walk the line between moist and crunch. Next, the syrup: whiskey maple. There’s greenery, if you like that sort of thing, a few healthy-ish additions like a pickled green tomato and a scattering of watercress. And finally, the whole package is stuffed between two cheddar cheese waffles. If this dish were part of Sunday service we would have no qualms praying to it.