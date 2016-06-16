Best Bar Stools

From modern sculptural to pop art-inspired, these 10 bar stools add some personality to your space.

1 of 10

Sleek Stool

Made in a family-owned steel shop in Minnesota, the Collins marries a sleek, angular design with playful colors. From $269; roomandboard.com

2 of 10

Sculptural Stool

The Continuum stool from Lapalma is named for its curvy base, which looks like it was made from a single piece of steel. From $530; yliving.com

3 of 10

Comfortable Stool

The generously sized seat (17.5 inches wide) on Quinze & Milan’s Pilot stool makes it extra-comfortable. It’s available in three heights. From $289; wayfair.com

4 of 10

Stackable Stool

The plywood and steel Church stool is Gus* Design Group’s interpretation of the stackable chairs that are often found in church halls and schools. $210; lekkerhome.com

5 of 10

Iconic Stool

The Kartell Masters stool, designed by Philippe Starck and Eugeni Ouitlet, is based on their famous chair, which fuses styles from other well-known designers like Eero Saarinen and Charles Eames. $490; Hivemodern.com or kartellstorela.com

6 of 10

Colorful Stool

The hand-welded steel Flint stool has a bright yellow powdercoated finish with slightly flared legs and cute little capped feet. $129; cb2.com

7 of 10

Angular Stool

The Acute stool from Brave Space Design is all about threes: the seat is made from three pieces of bamboo and it has a trio of steel legs, including a foot rest. $364; wayfair.com

8 of 10

Modern Stool

Designer John Vogel adds his signature webbed seats to a midcentury-inspired style. From $369; westelm.com

9 of 10

Industrial Stool

Handcrafted from recycled cast aluminum, reevesdesign’s stool is meant to mimic the drip-like quality of molten aluminum. The seat is made of durable teak. $995; abchome.com

10 of 10

Origami Stool

Blu Dot’s Real Good stool is made from laser cut steel that unfolds and attaches to the carbon steel base to create a wrap-around seat. $249; lumens.com

