A new chefs’ darling, we’ll be seeing this Massachusetts cheese on more and more menus in the near future as it’s so delicious and versatile. Cloumage is a fresh cheese, creamy and rich tasting, with a characteristic tang and a deeper flavor than any fresh cheese I’ve ever had. Lighter and much more interesting than sour cream, you can do almost anything with it: Eat it right out of the container on crackers or use it to enrich a sauce, as it doesn’t break. From $12; shybrothersfarm.com.