Best Artisan Blankets

These gorgeous artisan blankets will keep you warm until springtime.—Julia Heffelfinger
More
Food & Wine
1 of 10
Folk Fibers
Maura Grace Ambrose’s one-of-a-kind quilts are made from all-natural fibers that are dyed with ingredients grown and foraged around her home in Texas. Each quilt is hand-stitched and takes roughly two to four weeks to complete. Price upon request, folkfibers.com
Advertisement
2 of 10
Maine Woolens Savannah Throw
This classic all-American blanket is made of thick cotton and is surprisingly warm. Plus, it’s machine washable. $70, mainewoolens.com
3 of 10
Faribault Woolen Mill Foot Soldier Maple Leaf Blanket
We love this Faribault wool blanket inspired by our neighbors to the north. It’s stylish, durable and the perfect size for two. $200, faribaultmill.com
Advertisement
4 of 10
Steven Alan for West Elm Alpaca Stripe Throw
Part of West Elm’s collaboration with Steven Alan, these Fair Trade alpaca wool throws are lightweight, stylish and affordable. $64.99, westelm.com
Advertisement
5 of 10
Injiri Border Stripe Khadi Throw
Made by artisans in India, Injiri handlooms these gorgeous blankets according to 4,000-year-old traditions. $310, daraartisans.com
Advertisement
6 of 10
Telar by Nido Humahuaca Blanket
This is the first foray into home goods for the Argentinian knitwear company Nido. Organic and contemporary, we are seeing more and more chunky knits like these in fashion, kitchen and home goods. $485, covetandlou.com
Advertisement
7 of 10
Hopewell Quilted Blankets
Founders and longtime friends Eliza Kenan and Claire Oswalt merged their design, sewing and architecture experience to create Hopewell. These bright, modern designs are a fun play on traditional quilting. From $150, hopewellworkshop.com
Advertisement
8 of 10
Swans Island Maine Coastal Throw
These incredibly soft blankets from Swans Island are a blend of merino wool and alpaca. $495, swansislandcompany.com
Advertisement
9 of 10
Aboubakar Fofana Dark Indigo Stitched Throw
Fofana, a textile designer from Mali, makes these intricately woven blankets to preserve and revitalize his country’s tradition of dyeing with vegetables and natural indigo. $599, daraartisans.com
Advertisement
10 of 10
Sarah Nishiura Quilts
We love the geometric patterns and pops of color on these hand-sewn quilts from Chicago-based artist Sarah Nishiura. Price upon request, sarahnishiura.com
You May Like
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.