This four-bedroom farmhouse would be an ideal home base for New York City friends looking to break from the city and explore the lovely, green Hudson Valley, which is just an hour or two north of Manhattan. (F&W wrote about it here). That is, if the friends could bring themselves to leave the rental’s stylish country kitchen, complete with a working fireplace. $450 per night; minimum three-night stay; airbnb.com/rooms/11776