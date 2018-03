It's no surprise that Steven Raichlen can grill any vegetable you throw at him. The trick, he says, is to figure out how long the vegetable needs to cook and adjust the grilling method accordingly. "Tender vegetables with a high water content should be grilled over direct heat," he says, meaning on the grate right above the coals. "Dense, starchy vegetables, which take longer to cook, require indirect heat. Some, like whole potatoes or onions, I bury directly in the embers." This simple salad gets a burst of Mediterranean flavors from the addition of sweet dried currants, tart capers and salty feta cheese.