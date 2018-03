For a spiritual (and culinary) reboot , the monastery-inspired Eremito, about 15 miles outside Orvieto, is defined as much by what it doesn't offer as what it does. There's no Wi-Fi, no phone, no TV, no electric lights and no double occupancy. (While couples do arrive together, they are encouraged to “come one by one,” says founder Marcello Murzilli.) But because Murzilli has exceptional taste—he also launched the chic eco-resort Hotelito Desconocido in Mexico—the austerity feels like its own form of indulgence. Eremito provides a remarkable sense of seclusion; Murzilli logged more than 18,000 miles in his car to find the remote-feeling location. The food here is vegetarian, with nearly all the ingredients coming from the 150-acre organic garden; some of the recipes were inspired by an old monastic cookbook. All dinners are eaten in silence in the candlelit kitchen. “We are the only ones who can make someone from New York quiet,” says Murzilli. “By the end, they love it.” Rooms from $179, all-inclusive; booking.com, eremito.com.—Gina Hamadey