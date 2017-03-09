Beautiful Floral Accents

Clematis Rectangular Tray

This black-and-white tray is made from Swedish birchwood. ($43; gretelhome.com.)

Photo courtesy of Ary Trays.
Orangerie-Rose Zephirine Wall Covering

The Zephirine wallpaper collection makes antique floral prints more modern by repeating them on a smaller scale. ($372 per 11-yard roll; beckensteinfabrics.com.)

Photo courtesy of Designers Guild / Osborne & Little.
Lovely Liberty Linen Set

Liberty of London’s beautiful flower-printed napkins are available in four different colors; the set also includes simple vintage hemp-linen place mats. ($99 for four; greenhousedesignstudio.com.)

Photo © Bjorn Wallander.
Floral iPhone Case

This cheerful iPhone case is perfect for easing into the floral trend. ($24; anthropologie.com.)

Photo courtesy of Anthropologie.
Black Milles Fleur Gift Wrap

Banquet’s floral gift wrap is an inexpensive way to create pretty gifts—or frame some of it for an affordable piece of art. ($4; banquetworkshop.com.)

Photo © Banquet Atelier & Workshop.
Flower Market Dinnerware

Mackenzie-Childs’ vibrant enamelware is handmade in Aurora, New York. (From $36; mackenzie-childs.com.)

Photo courtesy of MacKenzie-Childs.

