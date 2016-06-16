Beautiful Candles

Bring some warmth to your home with these beautiful scented candles—Maren Ellingboe

Skandinavisk Hygge Candle

"Hygge" describes the Danish concept of bringing people closer together, especially in cold temperatures, and this candle is a great start to feeling cozier. $40; danishdesignstore.com

Joya Studio Charcoal Candle

A stunning geometric container can be reused after this cedar-scented candle burns out. $25; joyastudio.com

Diptique Baies Mini Candle

The famous Parisian brand now offers more affordable mini versions of its fashionable candles. $30; diptiqueparis.com

Sydney Hale Co. Double Wick Soy Candle

Made in small batches in Virginia, choose from three feel-good scents (we love Lemon & Olive Blossom). $30; kaufmann-mercantile.com

Illume Good Night & Good Luck Candle

Exclusive to Minneapolis's coolest new store, Wilson & Willy's collaborated with Minnesota-made Illume Candle to create this new (and very affordable) votive. $12; wilsonandwillys.com

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle

The classic candles from this cult-favorite fragrance house come with a custom label with your name and address. $70; lelabofragrances.com

Malin & Goetz Cannabis Candle

This beloved skincare company developed their cannabis scent to have a woodsy, citrusy scent (don't worry, it doesn't contain any actual cannabis). $52; malinandgoetz.com

Catbird Kitten Candle

Cool-girl jewelry brand Catbird created this candle for its 10-year anniversary; each one is hand-poured in New York City. $32; catbirdynyc.com

H&M Scented Candle

H&M's super-affordable candles come in two scents and will burn for up to 15 hours. $9.95; hm.com

Cire Trudon Odalisque Candle

This venerable candlemaker is one of the oldest in the world—it was started in Paris in 1643 and once supplied candles and wax to the French royal court. $95; ciretrudon.com

Astier de Villate Broadway Candle

Conjuring up the scents and sights of New York City, this Paris-made candle has notes of citrus and caramel. $83; abchome.com

Bella Freud Signature Candle

London designer (and great-granddaughter of Sigmund) Bella Freud's signature scent combines cedar, amber and myrrh for a rich, smoky fragrance. Around $58; bellafreud.com

