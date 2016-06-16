Beautiful Candles

Bring some warmth to your home with these beautiful scented candles—Maren Ellingboe
"Hygge" describes the Danish concept of bringing people closer together, especially in cold temperatures, and this candle is a great start to feeling cozier. $40; danishdesignstore.com
A stunning geometric container can be reused after this cedar-scented candle burns out. $25; joyastudio.com
The famous Parisian brand now offers more affordable mini versions of its fashionable candles. $30; diptiqueparis.com
Made in small batches in Virginia, choose from three feel-good scents (we love Lemon & Olive Blossom). $30; kaufmann-mercantile.com
Exclusive to Minneapolis's coolest new store, Wilson & Willy's collaborated with Minnesota-made Illume Candle to create this new (and very affordable) votive. $12; wilsonandwillys.com
The classic candles from this cult-favorite fragrance house come with a custom label with your name and address. $70; lelabofragrances.com
This beloved skincare company developed their cannabis scent to have a woodsy, citrusy scent (don't worry, it doesn't contain any actual cannabis). $52; malinandgoetz.com
Cool-girl jewelry brand Catbird created this candle for its 10-year anniversary; each one is hand-poured in New York City. $32; catbirdynyc.com
H&M's super-affordable candles come in two scents and will burn for up to 15 hours. $9.95; hm.com
This venerable candlemaker is one of the oldest in the world—it was started in Paris in 1643 and once supplied candles and wax to the French royal court. $95; ciretrudon.com
Conjuring up the scents and sights of New York City, this Paris-made candle has notes of citrus and caramel. $83; abchome.com
London designer (and great-granddaughter of Sigmund) Bella Freud's signature scent combines cedar, amber and myrrh for a rich, smoky fragrance. Around $58; bellafreud.com