Barbecue Sauce Recipes

Get ready for summer grilling and BBQ parties with these easy and versatile BBQ sauce recipes.

Food & Wine
Red Chile BBQ Sauce

Add this BBQ sauce to any of your meats and rejuvenate your tasting buds.

© Kay Chun

Kimchi Special Sauce

Squeeze this kimchi special sauce on top of burgers and hot dogs, or slather it on grilled steak, ribs and wings. We're also convinced that it's the best dip for french fries and crudites, so go ahead and make a double batch.

Maple-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

This sweet and smoky barbecue sauce is the perfect gift for die-hard winter grillers. Refrigerate it for up to two weeks.

Aunt Julia’s Barbecue Sauce

Linton Hopkins's aunt Julia–"my paternal grandmother's sister-in-law," he says--made giant vats of this barbecue sauce on her farm in Alabama, then drove around delivering it to everyone in her extended family. Hopkins likes to spoon it over coffee-cured pork shoulder. "To have a meal in the South without roast pork is not really a meal," he says.

Molasses Barbecue Sauce

Adam Perry Lang's barbecue sauce–sweet, spicy and sticky--pairs perfectly with his super-flavorful chicken wings.

Espresso Barbecue Sauce

Grilling experts Cheryl and Bill Jamison add espresso to give this sauce a deeply rich, complex flavor. It's delicious with smoked or grilled pork, beef, lamb or duck.

Chipotle-Maple Barbecue Sauce

This stellar sauce is smoky from the adobo and tangy from the cider vinegar. It's great on beef and pork.

 

