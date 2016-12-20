Barbecue Sauce Recipes

Squeeze this kimchi special sauce on top of burgers and hot dogs, or slather it on grilled steak, ribs and wings. We're also convinced that it's the best dip for french fries and crudites, so go ahead and make a double batch.
Linton Hopkins's aunt Julia–"my paternal grandmother's sister-in-law," he says--made giant vats of this barbecue sauce on her farm in Alabama, then drove around delivering it to everyone in her extended family. Hopkins likes to spoon it over coffee-cured pork shoulder. "To have a meal in the South without roast pork is not really a meal," he says.