Barbara Lynch's New England Thanksgiving Dinner

Boston chef Barbara Lynch prepares a New England-inspired Thanksgiving feast, including an incredible wild mushroom stuffing.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9

Baby Artichokes Stuffed with Crab Salad

Barbara Lynch simmers baby artichokes in an aromatic white wine broth, then stuffs them with a juicy crab salad for a light starter that honors her husband Charlie’s family tradition: “His mother made artichokes for every festive occasion. She’s no longer around, so I always try to make one dish with artichokes in it for him.”

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9

Chilled Celery Soup with Nantucket Bay Scallops

Overhauling her mother’s celery sticks with cream cheese, Lynch finishes this cool, silky soup—flavored with parsley and crème fraîche—by adding a luxurious touch: a generous mound of tender bay scallops, which she gets from a friend who lives on Nantucket.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Roasted Stuffed Turkey with Giblet Gravy

Lynch’s advice for a perfect bird: “Buy a turkey from somebody you trust. And keep going back to the same source...I'm a true believer that you shouldn’t mess around too much with the turkey. I don’t brine it, I don't fry it. If you buy a good turkey, you don’t need to add much to it.”

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9

Wild Mushroom Whole Wheat Stuffing with Tarragon

In this bread stuffing, Lynch relies on thick-sliced bacon and a mix of wild mushrooms to provide the robust, earthy flavors she thinks belong in every stuffing.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

Haricots Verts and Chestnuts with Date Vinaigrette

At No. 9 Park, Lynch serves a haricots verts salad with a hazelnut vinaigrette. Here, she adds fresh chestnuts to give the dish a meaty fall flavor. Finely chopped dates in the cider vinegar dressing lend a lovely, subtle sweetness.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Pearl Onions au Gratin

Inspired by the pickled pearl onions that became a family tradition (“Mom just served them straight out of the jar and threw a toothpick at them”), Lynch bakes fresh pearl onions in a mixture of cream, garlic, shallots and bacon, then tops it all with a crispy panko crust.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Roasted Squash with Maple Syrup and Sage Cream

Lynch isn’t choosy about which squash to include in this deeply flavored dish, which gets finished with a sage-infused cream sauce—she goes with whichever varieties look best at the farmers’ market—but butternut and delicata are among her favorites.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Cranberry-Grapefruit Conserve

“It’s so easy to make your own cranberry sauce, why wouldn’t you?” Boston chef Lynch says of this bitter-tart conserve, which she also jars and gives as a gift. She suggests adjusting the recipe to taste by varying the amount of cranberries, grapefruit and sugar.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Harvest Mousse with Spiced Almond Tuiles

This fluffy mousse, served here with Spiced Almond Tuiles, could just as easily be made with fresh or canned pumpkin. Serve the leftover candied squash as a topping for vanilla ice cream.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up