Barbara Lynch

Incredible recipes from the award-winning restaurateur, including baby artichokes stuffed with crab salad and seared pork and pickled eggplant panini.

Food & Wine
Lemon-Stuffed Grilled Branzino

Branzino, a European sea bass, is low in fat but has a wonderful richness when cooked on the bone. Barbara Lynch stuffs the fish with lemons and herbs, then grills it until the skin is browned and crispy to add even more flavor.

Baby Artichokes Stuffed with Crab Salad

Barbara Lynch simmers baby artichokes in an aromatic white wine broth, then stuffs them with a juicy crab salad for a light starter that honors her husband Charlie's family tradition: "His mother made artichokes for every festive occasion. She's no longer around, so I always try to make one dish with artichokes in it for him."

Spicy Chicken Cacciatore

Although this Italian standard has suffered at the hands of lesser chefs, Barbara Lynch redeems it. She ably deconstructs what is often a heavy sauce into its vivid components: bright red strips of bell pepper, sweet slices of onion, hot pickled peppers and fresh chopped tomatoes.

Seared Pork and Pickled Eggplant Panini

A simple, light red or a spicy rosé would make a terrific pairing for Barbara Lynch's panini.

Pasta with Tomato and Black Olive Sauce

Barbara Lynch’s rustic pasta is very adaptable to whatever summer vegetables are at their peak. Here she uses tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash and eggplant.

Pickled Vegetable Salad with Soft-Boiled Egg

This elegant, crunchy salad includes vitamin-and-mineral-packed beets, turnips and fennel, plus protein-rich eggs. Barbara Lynch tosses the shaved vegetables with vinegar and olive oil until they're slightly pickled.

