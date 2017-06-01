Banana Pudding Recipes

From a roasted banana-and-macadamia pudding cake to a creamy banana brioche bread pudding—trust us when we say that you've never tasted banana pudding quite like these ones. 

Maple-Bourbon Banana Pudding Cake

While this delicious, simple cake bakes, a sweet, rich sauce forms in the bottom of the dish.

Banana-Bread-and-Butter Pudding

Heather Ho incorporates one of her favorite Hawaiian fruits--bananas--into these warm puddings in caramel sauce. You will need eight 4 1/2-inch ramekins.

Banana Brioche Bread Pudding

The only thing better than banana pudding is this banana brioche bread pudding. Enjoy!

Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafer Crumble

David Guas, a New Orleans native, remembers this comforting dessert from his childhood. It's a spectacularly creamy banana pudding topped with a crumble made from vanilla wafer cookies. (Recipe adapted from DamGoodSweet.)

Roasted Banana-and-Macadamia Pudding Cake

"With the English influence here in Kenya, there's a huge amount of pudding," explains Hubert Des Marais of this equatorial spin on the classic British dessert. To keep as many ingredients of African origin as possible, he suggests spiking the honey cream with Amarula Cream, an intensely sweet South African liqueur made from the marula fruit--said to be a favorite snack of grazing elephants.

Miss Myra's Banana Pudding

This recipe is not an April Fools' prank. Why would you think it was? Because Miss Myra never shares it...but she did with me. And when I tell you, without equivocation, that it's the most famous, most amazing, best tasting banana pudding recipe in the world, trust me, it is. Four generations have carefully guarded this recipe as the perfect finish to the barbecued chicken with white sauce dinner for which Miss Myra's Pit Bar B-Q, near Birmingham, Alabama, has been famous for, running on three decades now. Enjoy. It's dessert heaven. –Andrew Zimmern

