Banana Pudding Recipes

This recipe is not an April Fools' prank. Why would you think it was? Because Miss Myra never shares it...but she did with me. And when I tell you, without equivocation, that it's the most famous, most amazing, best tasting banana pudding recipe in the world, trust me, it is. Four generations have carefully guarded this recipe as the perfect finish to the barbecued chicken with white sauce dinner for which Miss Myra's Pit Bar B-Q, near Birmingham, Alabama, has been famous for, running on three decades now. Enjoy. It's dessert heaven. –Andrew Zimmern