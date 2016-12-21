Banana Cake Recipes

Mascarpone is an Italian cheese that's superrich, delicate and creamy. Here, it's simply blended with confectioners' sugar to create a sublime, snow-white frosting. For the best results, try to buy mascarpone that's very fresh.
"With the English influence here in Kenya, there's a huge amount of pudding," explains Hubert Des Marais of this equatorial spin on the classic British dessert. To keep as many ingredients of African origin as possible, he suggests spiking the honey cream with Amarula Cream, an intensely sweet South African liqueur made from the marula fruit—said to be a favorite snack of grazing elephants.