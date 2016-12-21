Banana Cake Recipes

From layer cakes to banana pudding cakes, here are Food & Wine's best banana cake recipes. 

1 of 9

Banana Layer Cake with Mascarpone Frosting

Mascarpone is an Italian cheese that's superrich, delicate and creamy. Here, it's simply blended with confectioners' sugar to create a sublime, snow-white frosting. For the best results, try to buy mascarpone that's very fresh.

2 of 9

Maple-Bourbon Banana Pudding Cake

While this delicious, simple cake bakes, a sweet, rich sauce forms in the bottom of the dish.

3 of 9

Banana Cake

This simple banana cake recipes is easy to make and perfect for any occasion.

4 of 9 © DANA GALLAGHER

Sour Cream-Banana Toffee Crumb Cake

This crumb cake is perfect for dessert or as a sweet breakfast treat.

5 of 9  © RICK LEW

Banana Cakes with Rum Sauce

This elegant dessert has great banana flavor and a sweet rum sauce.

6 of 9

Black Sesame Chocolate-Banana Loaf Cakes

Blogger Sarah Bolla of Lemon Fire Brigade uses oil and silken tofu to create these deliciously moist, grown-up, dairy-free cakes.

7 of 9

Banana-Walnut Coffee Cake Muffin Tops

These banana muffin tops taste slightly grown-up, thanks to the hit of espresso powder.

8 of 9

Roasted Banana-and-Macadamia Pudding Cake

"With the English influence here in Kenya, there's a huge amount of pudding," explains Hubert Des Marais of this equatorial spin on the classic British dessert. To keep as many ingredients of African origin as possible, he suggests spiking the honey cream with Amarula Cream, an intensely sweet South African liqueur made from the marula fruit—said to be a favorite snack of grazing elephants.

9 of 9

Chocolate-Peanut-Butter-Banana Upside-Down Cake

Grace Parisi uses one of the world's great flavor combinations for her unusual marble cake topped with bananas, which caramelize on the bottom of the pan (ideally a glass one).

