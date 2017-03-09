Australian Wines

Named in honor of winemaker Adam Richardson's other great love, rock climbing, this pleasant, breezy wine exhibits subtle petrol and newly mown grass aromas, coupled with the crisp citrus flavors that are the classic Riesling hallmarks.
Stonier's Chardonnay vines are planted on protected north- and northeast-facing slopes on the chilly, sea wind-blasted Mornington Peninsula. The stony, volcanic soils give the grapes fresh, mineral-flecked flavors, as in this apple- and lemon-scented wine.
Ryan Hardy first tasted a version of this succulent pork from a street vendor in Siena, Italy. "It changed the way I thought about food," he says. "It was fatty and sweet, spicy and succulent, smoky and salty—all at the same time." Hardy uses the rub on other kinds of pork cuts, including the shoulder and leg, but the bone-in pork roast is the most dramatic; he often wraps a piece of pork belly around the side to make the meat extra juicy.
Tyler Florence makes a Korean-inspired marinade for skirt steak with hoisin sauce, soy sauce and brown sugar. With what he calls a "king-of-the-grill mentality," he boldly adds even more layers of flavor by topping the steak with a butter he's blended with caramelized shallots and shiso, an aromatic green leaf used frequently in Japanese cooking. In the United States, shiso leaves are available in Asian markets; one tablespoon of chopped fresh tarragon is a fine substitute in this recipe.