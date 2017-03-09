Atlanta Food & Wine Festival | Slideshow presented by Infiniti

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival special guest and 1999 FOOD & WINE Best New Chef John Besh wows the crowd with a New Orleans themed culinary demonstration.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Chef Tim Love tackles the pig at "Pig Out Texas Style" dinner held at JCT Kitchen.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

South Carolina's Lee Brothers take the stage for a culinary demonstration.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Tasting Tents.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Tasting Tents.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival's official automotive sponsor, Infiniti, provided guests with an Infiniti Inspiration Lounge where they could mingle with FOOD & WINE 2009 Best New Chef Bryan Caswell and enjoy his signature Southern seafood.

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Guests explore the interior of the all-new Infiniti M Hybrid® in the Infiniti Inspiration Lounge.

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

FOOD & WINE 2002 Best New Chef Hugh Acheson of Atlanta's Five & Ten, The National, Gosford Wine, and Empire State South in the Tasting Tents.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Special guest chef from Miami Michelle Bernstein performs a demo in the Connoisseur Lounge.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Festival guests enjoyed a Street Cart Pavilion with 13 food trucks custom curated by Atlanta chefs Dan Latham and Eli Kirshtein.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Best New Chef Michel Nischan, FOOD & WINE Publisher Christina Grdovic, and Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Headliner Tim Love at the Opening Reception.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

Attendees sipped and savored wines in Infiniti branded wine glasses.

Attendees sipped and savored wines in Infiniti branded wine glasses.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Keeping with the Festival's theme, Southern region wines and spirits were featured and poured.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Guests had the opportunity to enter for a chance to win an escape to their favorite epicurean city in the "Road to Inspiration" sweepstakes promoted in the Infiniti Inspiration Lounge.

Guests enjoy the Infiniti Inspiration Lounge.

Guests enjoy the Infiniti Inspiration Lounge.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Grilling seminars held on the terrace of the Loews Hotel in midtown Atlanta, the official host hotel of the festival.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography

