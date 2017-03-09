Atlanta Food & Wine Festival | Slideshow presented by Infiniti
Food & Wine
1 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival special guest and 1999 FOOD & WINE Best New Chef John Besh wows the crowd with a New Orleans themed culinary demonstration.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
Advertisement
2 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Chef Tim Love tackles the pig at "Pig Out Texas Style" dinner held at JCT Kitchen.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
3 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
South Carolina's Lee Brothers take the stage for a culinary demonstration.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
Advertisement
4 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Tasting Tents.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
Advertisement
5 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival's official automotive sponsor, Infiniti, provided guests with an Infiniti Inspiration Lounge where they could mingle with FOOD & WINE 2009 Best New Chef Bryan Caswell and enjoy his signature Southern seafood.
Advertisement
6 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Guests explore the interior of the all-new Infiniti M Hybrid® in the Infiniti Inspiration Lounge.
Advertisement
7 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
FOOD & WINE 2002 Best New Chef Hugh Acheson of Atlanta's Five & Ten, The National, Gosford Wine, and Empire State South in the Tasting Tents.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
Advertisement
8 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Special guest chef from Miami Michelle Bernstein performs a demo in the Connoisseur Lounge.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
Advertisement
9 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Festival guests enjoyed a Street Cart Pavilion with 13 food trucks custom curated by Atlanta chefs Dan Latham and Eli Kirshtein.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
Advertisement
10 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Best New Chef Michel Nischan, FOOD & WINE Publisher Christina Grdovic, and Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Headliner Tim Love at the Opening Reception.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
Advertisement
11 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Attendees sipped and savored wines in Infiniti branded wine glasses.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
Advertisement
12 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Keeping with the Festival's theme, Southern region wines and spirits were featured and poured.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
Advertisement
13 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Guests had the opportunity to enter for a chance to win an escape to their favorite epicurean city in the "Road to Inspiration" sweepstakes promoted in the Infiniti Inspiration Lounge.
Advertisement
14 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Guests enjoy the Infiniti Inspiration Lounge.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
Advertisement
15 of 15
May 19-22, 2011 - Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Grilling seminars held on the terrace of the Loews Hotel in midtown Atlanta, the official host hotel of the festival.
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival/Raftermen Photography
You May Like
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.