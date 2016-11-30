Andrew Zimmern's Photos from Minnesota

“On the Stone Arch Bridge over the Mississippi River’s St. Anthony Falls. One of the best views of the Minneapolis skyline.”—Andrew Zimmern
“I love Travail in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, for the pure and simple fact that these guys work hard and have lots of fun. It’s a unique concept—no waitstaff, just the cooks taking your order, making and running your food. It looks exhausting. I filmed there this summer, and the guys surprised me with durian done eight ways. I was speechless. The rest of their food is pretty stunning, too.”—AZ
“Landon Schoenefeld’s HauteDish pays homage to classic Midwestern cuisines, but in a playful, modern way. I worked the line one night for the Minnesota episode of Bizarre Foods. I was a little rusty, but I got the job done.”—AZ
“Tater Tot HauteDish. Instead of hamburger, it’s short ribs. Swap out the canned green beans for fresh baby greens, and use porcini béchamel in place of cream of mushroom soup. Top with homemade tots. You can’t skip this dish.”—AZ
“Ever been to a meat raffle? It’s exactly what it sounds like, and they’re hosted at most every VFW, American Legion and dive bar in the state.”—AZ
“At the Minnesota State Fair with my friend and blue ribbon baker Marjorie Johnson.”—AZ
“Gelato at the Minnesota State Fair. Who said everything has to be fried and on a stick?”—AZ
“Touring the Hmongtown Marketplace in St. Paul with market manager Ying Xiong. It’s got an amazing food court.”—AZ
“Doug Flicker’s restaurant Piccolo is one of the best new restaurants in the nation. Period. His concept is basic: Each dish is just a few bites, putting quality over quantity. No filler, just perfectly constructed food. The way he composes a dish is simply insane, and I can’t get enough (figuratively). My wife and I always order one of everything on the menu. It’s awesome.”—AZ
“Callister Farm chicken with local polenta, artichokes and fried fig at Piccolo.”—AZ