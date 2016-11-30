Andrew Zimmern's Photos from Minnesota

“Doug Flicker’s restaurant Piccolo is one of the best new restaurants in the nation. Period. His concept is basic: Each dish is just a few bites, putting quality over quantity. No filler, just perfectly constructed food. The way he composes a dish is simply insane, and I can’t get enough (figuratively). My wife and I always order one of everything on the menu. It’s awesome.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.