Andrew Zimmern's Family Meals

"Fun fact: 90 percent of Chileans live with extended family, which means they get to enjoy mom or grandma's cooking regularly. I love it. In Santiago, I joined Julio Paraldi and his family (all amazing home cooks) for a meal of barnacles, corn pie, salad made with seaweed and giant black mussels. They grill barnacles and mussels and you have to be very careful to not disturb them too much while they cook; they've been known to explode, spewing boiling hot liquid on whomever is a little too close. Personally, I like the extra element of danger. In case you're wondering, the barnacles taste like crab claw. I became obsessed with them."