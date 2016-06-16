Andrew Zimmern: Alternative Protein

"Sardinia has to have some of the best seafood on the planet. I'm a sea urchin freak, and Sardinia's are some of the best I've had. They're pulled from the bottom of the ocean floor using a long pole with three prongs on the end. Sea urchin can be very expensive, but in Sardinia they're widely available and cheap. You can split them in half and scoop the meat out with a spoon. C'mon, how beautiful is that? They have amazing squid here as well. I'd eat this stuff every day if I could."