Andrea Reusing's Greatest Hits

"Lantern specializes in what I call 'young cooking.' I can taste all the energy and venturesomeness coiled, youthful, behind those swinging doors. One night, my friend Michael Pollan was in town. Andrea cooked after-hours just for us; I saw all the crown jewels on a single table. Farms nearby put paint on Andrea's palette, but the combinations and startling juxtapositions are all hers," says Novelist Allan Gurganus, who loves this corn soup with crab.