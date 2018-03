Mainly in Wyoming, though it juts into Montana and Idaho, Yellowstone is the oldest national park and is most famous for its Old Faithful geyser.

Luxe Way: The Ranch at Rock Creek

At this new 6,600-acre property in Montana, four hours by car from Yellowstone, guests ride horses and fly-fish by day; at night, they can choose four-poster beds in the lodge or safari-style tents by the creek.

Photo © The Ranch at Rock Creek.