A stay at this hotel near Rocky Mountain National Park inspired Stephen King to write The Shining. Resident paranormal investigator Callea Sherrill first encountered the hotel's otherworldly inhabitants in Room 407, where she was staying one night with two friends. "I heard footsteps come down the hallway," Sherrill recalls. "They stopped outside the door. I waited for a knock, but nobody knocked. Just then I felt someone sit down next to me on the bed—I even saw the mattress dip." The next morning her friend Terry, whom Sherrill had thought was asleep, asked, "Who sat down on the bed with us last night?" Sherrill, who now leads the hotel's ghost hunts from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., believes it could have been the ghost of one of the nannies who used to be employed on the fourth floor. There have been many reports of the nannies still hard at work, tucking in hotel guests as if they were children and making beds—occasionally while guests are still in them. stanleyhotel.com