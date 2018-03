Why Go: Loved by mogul fanatics, this mountain has some of the steepest terrain in the US but lacks the lift lines and crowds typical in California and Summit County, CO. Adrenaline junkies flock to Big Couloir, a no-room-for-error run that requires avalanche gear and signing in with ski patrol. Despite the expert reputation, Big Sky is surprisingly family-friendly: Kids 10 and under ski for free (two per adult).

Where to Après: The slope-side Carabiner Lounge serves lamb meatballs and ribs, plus game meats like bison steak and wild-boar sliders.