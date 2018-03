Boccalone prosciutto ice cream, $3.25 for a single scoop

Known for inventive and often unconventional varieties, the Mission District's renowned ice cream parlor uses salty pig parts to up their dairy game. "We started making ice cream out of La Quercia prosciutto because it just seemed like the next logical step in the never-ending bacon craze," says owner Jake Godby. Now they use local purveyor Boccalone. To achieve scoops of porky perfection, they roast prosciutto bones and add them to the ice cream base, along with fennel seeds and black pepper. The mixture steeps for up to a week—with daily tastings to determine when the smoky, subtly sweet flavor is just right. humphryslocombe.com