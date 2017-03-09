America's Best Road Trips

Phoenix to Sedona: about 130 miles

Why go: The cliff dwellings of Montezuma Castle National Monument are over 1,000 years old, and towering sandstone rock formations along the 7.5-mile Red Rock Scenic Byway date back to prehistoric times. Sedona's Crescent Moon picnic area at Red Rock Crossing in Coconino National Forest is the best place to watch the sun set.

Where to stay: Sedona's Enchantment Resort features a Yoga for Foodies package from December 1 to 4, which includes morning and afternoon yoga sessions followed by a wine or chocolate tasting or even a three-course meal (doubles from $295 TO $315,).

What to eat along the way: In Sedona, the kitschy Coffee Pot Restaurant keeps 101 kinds of omelets in its repertoire, and the Barking Frog Grill specializes in buffalo burgers and cactus fries.