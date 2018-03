Whether prepackaged at a bodega or freshly baked, the cakey, oversize cookie—covered with white fondant on one half and chocolate on the other—is sold throughout NYC. The origins have been linked to glazed Amerikaner cookies in Germany and Halfmoon cookies topped with chocolate frosting and vanilla buttercream at Hemstrought's Bakery in Utica, NY (available only by phone order). In New York City, a great stop for black-and-whites is William Greenberg Desserts, which has been baking the cookies on the Upper East Side since 1946.