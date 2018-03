When Homa Dashtaki and her family left Iran for California, she was only 8 years old; her memories of home were inextricably linked to the yogurt she ate every day. It was thick, custardy, tart and always smooth, she says. “My father made it all the time; it was a good way to save money.” Homa went on to pursue a career in law, but eventually decided to start a yogurt business with her father, Goshtasb, naming it The White Moustache after his luxurious facial hair. His method, passed down through generations, is ultra-simple: Heat whole cow milk and add culture. Sometimes they strain it through special, superfine cheesecloth for thick-style yogurt. Father and daughter produce up to 100 gallons of yogurt per week—layered on seasonal preserves like date and quince, or (as the Dashtakis prefer it) plain, to be used as a dip with cucumbers or tomatoes. Now relocated from California to Brooklyn, Goshtasb has become a celebrity: “In Brooklyn, home of the trendy moustache, people take photos with my dad,” Homa says. —Yaran Noti

thewhitemoustache.com

Recipe: Spinach-Yogurt Dip