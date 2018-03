As synonymous with America as apple pie and the open road, diners have been an indelible part of our national consciousness for more than century. While many longstanding establishments continue to carry on the genre's rich traditions of affordable comfort food, Art Deco architecture and folksy service, ambitious newcomers are giving classic diner dishes chef-driven makeovers and expanding our understanding of what a diner can be. With a playing field this broad and diverse, definitiveness is an impossible goal, but these 23 spots represent a panoramic view of today's American diner.—Roger Kamholz