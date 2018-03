Every mention of Katz’s is legally required to include a reference to Meg Ryan’s famous When Harry Met Sally… scene (and, indeed, the Lower East Side institution has a sign hanging above the seat where Ryan sat). Yet the real draw here is the fresh-cut pastrami, for which people have been lining up for generations. Get your sandwich (on rye, of course), and as many different kinds of pickles as you can convince the counter guy to give you. Real die-hards wash it all down with a can of Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray soda. katzsdelicatessen.com