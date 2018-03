Most of this café’s notoriety comes from its decades of notable regulars. Beat writers like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg frequented this North Beach coffee shop for its Italian-style coffee when it first opened in the 1950s, and the walls are now peppered with photos of celebrity regulars from over the years. Keeping with tradition, the register still only accepts cash, and most Saturday nights, live musical acts belt out Italian-American ballads accompanied by an accordion player. caffetrieste.com