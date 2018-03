At this hip new breakfast and lunch café from the husband-and-wife team that also owns Hatfield’s, the pastry chef Karen Hatfield continues her fabulous dessert streak. A former mentee of the American pastry star Claudia Fleming at Gramercy Tavern, Hatfield has a passion for tweaking classics, as evidenced by her thick, chewy, bittersweet chocolate chip-rye cookie with sea salt and a hint of caraway. “We probably made 20 different kinds of chocolate chip cookies before settling on this one,” says Hatfield. “I love the punch the rye flour packs—it adds great texture and an earthy depth of flavor to the whole thing.”