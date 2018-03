Pearl Bakery first opened its doors 15 years ago, yet it's still turning out some of the best artisan bread in the country, including deeply flavorful Kalamata-olive-stuffed ciabatta, pecan rosemary rolls and signature olive-oil-infused pugliese. Well before the Portland food scene became all about local, sustainable and organic, founder Eric Lester turned to local farmers and purveyors for many of the ingredients that go into his bread and pastries, from flour and butter to nuts and fruit. pearlbakery.com